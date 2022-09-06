Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.36-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $379.16 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCSI shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

CCSI stock traded up 0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 48.84. 444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,663. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a one year low of 34.81 and a one year high of 69.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 51.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of 52.60.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported 1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.12 by 0.12. The firm had revenue of 93.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 94.00 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a return on equity of 141.93% and a net margin of 15.78%. Research analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elaine Healy bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 38.52 per share, with a total value of 38,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 38,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 8.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 21.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the second quarter worth $422,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

