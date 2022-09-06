Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Trading Down 2%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Rating) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.70 and last traded at $54.70. Approximately 10 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.08.
About Continental Aktiengesellschaft
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF)
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
- Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
- Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released?
- Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.