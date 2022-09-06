Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 539 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.28.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $520.41 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $230.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $521.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.97.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.