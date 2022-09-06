Costco Wholesale’s (COST) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their outperform rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $575.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on COST. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $576.28.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $519.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $229.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $521.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $41,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

