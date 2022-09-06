Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $838.00 million-$844.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.31 million. Coupa Software also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.08-$0.10 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COUP. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. DA Davidson began coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Coupa Software from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.68.

Shares of COUP traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.82. 2,628,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,420. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.10. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $270.79.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $32,955.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $445,068.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $32,955.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $229,808.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 14.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

