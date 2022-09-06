Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $211-214 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.12 million. Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.44 EPS.

NASDAQ:COUP traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,835,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,031. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $270.79.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The business had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coupa Software from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.68.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,017.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $32,955.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,808.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,113 shares of company stock worth $1,210,703. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

