Covalent Price Tops $0.0666 on Major Exchanges (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last week, Covalent has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Covalent has a market capitalization of $16.97 million and approximately $324,795.00 worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0666 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Covalent Profile
Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Covalent Coin Trading
