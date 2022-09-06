Cowen Cuts Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Price Target to $5.00

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIRD. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Allbirds from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Allbirds from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.57.

Shares of BIRD opened at $3.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $574.72 million and a PE ratio of -5.65. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $32.44.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.78 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 23.75% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Allbirds will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth $539,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth $1,917,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth $16,671,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth $22,075,000. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

