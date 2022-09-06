Craig Hallum Lowers PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $34.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PD has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered PagerDuty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.68.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

PD opened at $23.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48.

Insider Activity

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.22 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 44.39% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $69,990.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 453,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,291,995.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 25,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $629,904.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at $460,777.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $69,990.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 453,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,291,995.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,781,040 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 6.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 39.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 6.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

