Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $7.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $164.68 million, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $9.39.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is currently -61.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

In other Creative Media & Community Trust Co. news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana bought 36,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $919,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,337 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 29,202 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.