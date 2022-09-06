Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.58 and last traded at C$1.61. 319,524 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 206,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

Separately, Eight Capital increased their price objective on Critical Elements Lithium from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 18.27 and a current ratio of 18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$332.13 million and a PE ratio of -73.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.43.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

