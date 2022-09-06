CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Charles Lim Capital Ltd

Charles Lim Capital Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875,000 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up 6.0% of Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $56,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Addison Capital Co acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.22.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRWD stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.98. 80,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,888,414. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.