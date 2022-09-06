CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $569.10 million-$575.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $568.57 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.31-$1.33 EPS.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.6 %

CRWD stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.35. 144,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,888,414. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.80 and a beta of 1.27.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stephens began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $241.22.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741 in the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $780,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 221.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,881,000 after acquiring an additional 72,301 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

