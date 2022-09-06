CUBE (ITAMCUBE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $319,184.00

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, CUBE has traded up 101.2% against the U.S. dollar. CUBE has a total market capitalization of $73.37 million and approximately $319,184.00 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUBE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CUBE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,896.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00135033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00036509 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022115 BTC.

CUBE Coin Profile

CUBE is a coin. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CUBE is medium.com/@cubeintel. The official website for CUBE is cubeint.io.

Buying and Selling CUBE

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.