Cyclub Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.89 Million (CYCLUB)

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Cyclub coin can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cyclub has traded 72.5% higher against the US dollar. Cyclub has a total market capitalization of $15.61 million and approximately $7.89 million worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005293 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002520 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001711 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00875396 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016614 BTC.
Cyclub Profile
Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform.
Cyclub Coin Trading
