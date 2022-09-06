Cypress Capital Management LLC Buys 15 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Booking by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,994,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Booking by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Booking by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $30.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,807.55. The stock had a trading volume of 15,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,710. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,893.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,090.64. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,669.34 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,557.20.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

