Cypress Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 102,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,991,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $245.79. The company had a trading volume of 16,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.82 and its 200 day moving average is $238.43.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 48.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

