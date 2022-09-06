Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $7.19 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,250 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 234.6% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,293 shares of company stock worth $3,111,747. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,956,814. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.04. The company has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Read More

