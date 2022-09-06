Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $9.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 1.1% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VGT stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $339.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,691. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $313.66 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $356.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.