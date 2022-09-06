Cypress Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cypress Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,880 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 1.7% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,433,588. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.73. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

