Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.18

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 4499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Daiwa Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Daiwa Securities Group alerts:

Daiwa Securities Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group ( OTCMKTS:DSEEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 4.85%.

(Get Rating)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.