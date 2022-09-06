Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Price Target Lowered to 93.00 at Barclays

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from 95.00 to 93.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 124.00 to 112.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Danske Bank A/S from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Danske Bank A/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danske Bank A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

Danske Bank A/S Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DNKEY opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73. Danske Bank A/S has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 29.32%.

(Get Rating)

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.