Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,965,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,248 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.63% of Datadog worth $297,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Datadog by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after purchasing an additional 410,717 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Datadog by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,593,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,112,000 after buying an additional 171,527 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,540,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,219,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,120,000 after purchasing an additional 40,088 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $319,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $319,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $1,578,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,082,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,447 shares of company stock worth $10,195,839. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.09. The company had a trading volume of 87,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,798,196. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9,703.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.51. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.12 and a 1-year high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

