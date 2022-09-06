Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,946 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $121,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,540,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Datadog by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,762 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 39,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 657,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,555,000 after purchasing an additional 655,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,147,000 after purchasing an additional 410,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Datadog by 347.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 466,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,998,000 after purchasing an additional 361,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $501,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,033,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $501,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,033,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,895 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $319,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,447 shares of company stock valued at $10,195,839. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $97.80 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.12 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9,703.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.51.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

