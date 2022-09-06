DeHive (DHV) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $50,967.00

DeHive (DHV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, DeHive has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. DeHive has a market capitalization of $525,703.61 and $50,967.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000662 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002495 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001684 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00837005 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015576 BTC.
DeHive Coin Profile
DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance.
Buying and Selling DeHive
