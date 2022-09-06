Dent (DENT) Trading Up 1.7% This Week

Dent (DENT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One Dent coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dent has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Dent has a market cap of $96.15 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dent Profile

Dent is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

