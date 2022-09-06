Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Price Target to €233.00

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €242.00 ($246.94) to €233.00 ($237.76) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PDRDF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pernod Ricard from €220.00 ($224.49) to €207.00 ($211.22) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €260.00 ($265.31) to €256.00 ($261.22) in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 229.40.

PDRDF opened at 192.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 187.70 and its 200-day moving average is 196.74. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of 172.60 and a 52-week high of 246.48.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

