DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.
DICE Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9 %
NASDAQ:DICE traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 32,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,867. DICE Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $40.50. The company has a market capitalization of $722.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average of $17.48.
About DICE Therapeutics
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.
