DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

DICE Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:DICE traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 32,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,867. DICE Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $40.50. The company has a market capitalization of $722.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average of $17.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

About DICE Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DICE. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 8.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 12.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,414,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,475,000 after buying an additional 270,940 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 66.9% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 156,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 62,904 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,618,000 after purchasing an additional 105,310 shares during the period. 95.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.