DigiByte Hits Market Cap of $161.45 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $161.45 million and $6.25 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- Quark (QRK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Myriad (XMY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000455 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,626,377,074 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is www.digibyte.io.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
