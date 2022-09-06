Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.19 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,645. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.92.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APPS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,530,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,794,000 after acquiring an additional 453,301 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,316,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 289.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 506,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 376,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,254,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,970,000 after acquiring an additional 368,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

