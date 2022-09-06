Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.19 million.
Digital Turbine Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,645. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.92.
Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,530,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,794,000 after acquiring an additional 453,301 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,316,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 289.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 506,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 376,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,254,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,970,000 after acquiring an additional 368,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.
Digital Turbine Company Profile
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
- Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released?
- Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
- Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.