Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 65,504 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,856,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65,504 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $546,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 55,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 384,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.14.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $118.28 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.02 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.02%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

