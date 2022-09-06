Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,488,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,617 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.69% of Duke Realty worth $376,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $446,572,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 986.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,303,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,243,000 after buying an additional 2,090,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,937,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,253,000 after buying an additional 1,670,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 74.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,420,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Stock Performance

Shares of DRE stock opened at $57.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Duke Realty Announces Dividend

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Edward Jones lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Realty

In other Duke Realty news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $176,036.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $418,598.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $176,036.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $418,598.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,138 shares of company stock worth $9,149,800. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

