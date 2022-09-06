Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,915,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,579 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.43% of Extra Space Storage worth $393,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 249,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.7 %

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $199.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.06. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.70 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.36%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.