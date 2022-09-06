Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 1,231,734 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,521,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231,734 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.68% of Gilead Sciences worth $506,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $63.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $79.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

