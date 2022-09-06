Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,227 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,520,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $492,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alken Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 47.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

NYSE:BABA opened at $91.80 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $182.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.03.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

