Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,330,514 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,894,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,330,514 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.65% of Alcoa worth $440,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AA. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Alcoa by 1,748.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197,142 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $226,347,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $317,854,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alcoa by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth $96,818,000.

Alcoa Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE AA opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.98. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

Alcoa Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

