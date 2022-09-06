Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 26,411 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,744,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,411 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.51% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $365,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MAA stock opened at $164.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.93 and a 200-day moving average of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.85 and a 1-year high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

