Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,086 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 961,460 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,086 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $360,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $226.11 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.55. The stock has a market cap of $100.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cfra cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.78.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.