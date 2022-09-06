DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given New $84.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $151.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. William Blair lowered shares of DocuSign from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of DocuSign from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of DocuSign from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $54.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.66. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $314.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 1.23.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in DocuSign by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in DocuSign by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,217,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,837,000 after purchasing an additional 43,217 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,560,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

