DODO (DODO) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DODO (DODO) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One DODO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000642 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DODO has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. DODO has a total market cap of $13.48 million and $7.20 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005264 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,006.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00134993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00035532 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023149 BTC.

DODO Profile

DODO (DODO) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DODO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

