Dopex 1-Day Volume Tops $1.43 Million (DPX)

Dopex (DPX) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, Dopex has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Dopex coin can currently be bought for about $405.70 or 0.02174653 BTC on popular exchanges. Dopex has a total market cap of $46.66 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Dopex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dopex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005361 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,655.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005357 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00135339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00035529 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023587 BTC.

Dopex Coin Profile

DPX is a coin. Dopex’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,000 coins. Dopex’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dopex is https://reddit.com/r/Dopex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dopex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dopex (Decentralized Options Exchange) is a decentralized options protocol that aims to maximize liquidity and minimize losses for option writers while maximizing gains for option buyers. This is done in a passive manner for liquidity-contributing participants. Discord | Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dopex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dopex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dopex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dopex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dopex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.