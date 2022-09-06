DSM Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

DSM Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,165,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,521 shares during the quarter. Global Payments accounts for approximately 2.1% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $159,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 294,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,345,000 after buying an additional 25,267 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 249,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after buying an additional 36,182 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.29.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.18. 8,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,736. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 689.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.52 and a 52-week high of $175.73.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

