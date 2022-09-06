DSM Capital Partners LLC Has $133.02 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

DSM Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 258,948 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.8% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of United Parcel Service worth $133,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $349,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 94.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.1% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.44. The company had a trading volume of 39,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $168.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 48.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.