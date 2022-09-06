DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 17,587 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

DSM Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 38.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,587 shares during the quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 26,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Down 0.6 %

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.59. The stock had a trading volume of 70,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,117. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.76 and a 200 day moving average of $74.68.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

