DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 249,412 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

DSM Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,295,530 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 249,412 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 6.8% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Meta Platforms worth $510,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.37.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of META traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.28. The stock had a trading volume of 234,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,761,940. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.30 and its 200 day moving average is $175.10. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $383.79. The company has a market capitalization of $425.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,521,656. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.