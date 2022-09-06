Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Shares Gap Up to $36.75

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.75, but opened at $38.99. Dynatrace shares last traded at $38.89, with a volume of 121,478 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on DT. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average is $40.65. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.93, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $40,171.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,559.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $40,171.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,559.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $209,088.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 941,865 shares in the company, valued at $39,953,913.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,726 shares of company stock valued at $624,677. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 793.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

