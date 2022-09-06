EAM Investors LLC Has $3.27 Million Position in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,988 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned 1.94% of Sensus Healthcare worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRTS. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 16.3% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRTS stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $12.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,727. The firm has a market cap of $205.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

Sensus Healthcare ( NASDAQ:SRTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 41.49% and a net margin of 61.26%. The company had revenue of $12.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 28,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $412,075.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,171,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,429.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 28,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $412,075.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,171,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,429.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel O’rear sold 10,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $139,907.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 163,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,130.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,202 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

