EAM Investors LLC Has $3.27 Million Position in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,988 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned 1.94% of Sensus Healthcare worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRTS. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 16.3% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.52% of the company’s stock.
Sensus Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of SRTS stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $12.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,727. The firm has a market cap of $205.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $15.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 28,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $412,075.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,171,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,429.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 28,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $412,075.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,171,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,429.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel O’rear sold 10,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $139,907.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 163,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,130.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,202 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
Sensus Healthcare Profile
Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.
