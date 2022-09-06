EAM Investors LLC Has $3.42 Million Position in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,993 shares during the quarter. IRadimed makes up 0.6% of EAM Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.61% of IRadimed worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 150.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after buying an additional 86,208 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 46.4% in the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 213,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after buying an additional 67,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 320.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 54,311 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 25.6% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 18.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 17,285 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,009. IRadimed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.92. The company has a market capitalization of $408.70 million, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.10.

IRadimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.64 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 25.42%. On average, analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 3,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $115,845.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,928 shares in the company, valued at $638,354.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

