EAM Investors LLC Invests $2.79 Million in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 57,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,620,000 after acquiring an additional 509,585 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 436.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 158,725 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,761,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,888,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY traded up $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,343. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average is $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.45. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 60.12%. The business had revenue of $107.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 28,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,361,637.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 28,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,361,637.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 717,725 shares of company stock valued at $38,178,674 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.