EAM Investors LLC Invests $3.93 Million in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 425,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,928,000. NexTier Oilfield Solutions comprises approximately 0.7% of EAM Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.17% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 883,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 43,443 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,267,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,911,000 after purchasing an additional 802,845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 24,199 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $1,510,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEX shares. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NEX traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.29. 39,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54 and a beta of 2.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $842.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.73 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 1.85%. Research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

